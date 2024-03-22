Police officers stopped a Volkswagen Golf on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 8, prosecutor Dean Pulling said.

The driver, Samuel Evans, “appeared nervous and his eyes appeared to be glazed”, Mr Pulling said. The officers could also smell cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Evans initially denied that he had been smoking cannabis, but then told the officers he had smoked that morning.

When asked, he admitted there were drugs in the car, Mr Pulling said. The officers told him that he might not be arrested if it was a small amount, but the defendant admitted that he had “many ounces” of cannabis.

The officers found a cardboard box containing two bags of cannabis. The bags weighed 302 grams and 502 grams, and had a potential value of £8,226, Mr Pulling said.

Evans said the cannabis wasn’t bagged in to individual deals because he was planning to sell it in one block as he “needed money urgently”.

The 21-year-old defendant, of Rhydargaeau, had no previous convictions.

He pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court to an offence of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Stuart John, in mitigation, said that Evans had been forthcoming to the police about his offending and the reasons behind it.

“He has been a difficult period in his personal life,” Mr John said.

“He turned to dealing in cannabis, a drug he was using.”

Mr John said the defendant was struggling for money.

“Although he is technically employed by Hywel Dda, his shifts are sporadic,” he said.

“He described his role as a substitute.”

Judge Daniel Williams sentenced Evans to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He must complete 180 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Evans must also pay £450 in costs and a £154 surcharge.