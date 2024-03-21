This month saw the activation of the first of 86 planned 4G masts in Wales in Pont-rhyd-y-groes, Ysbyty Ystwyth, Llanafan, Tynygraig, and West Fedw and Trawsgoed.

This will benefit local residents, tourists and business owners alike, aiding economic growth.

The improvements are a key part of the Shared Rural Network programme, a £1bn plan led by the UK Government in partnership with telecom companies.

The programme aims to close the digital divide and boost economic growth in remote parts of the country by improving mobile connectivity.

Digital infrastructure minister Julia Lopez said: "Bad mobile signal can cause people immense frustration and hold back businesses in rural areas.

"This is why I've made it my absolute priority to ensure that no one feels like they are being left behind because of the lack of reliable signal.

"I'm thrilled to see our rollout signalling the end of mobile blackspots in rural Wales in Powys County.

"Everyone – from residents and business-owners to tourists – can access future-proof mobile connectivity and enjoy the opportunities it unlocks."

Residents and tourists in Powys County are now able to access 4G signal from all mobile network operators including EE, VMO2, Three and Vodafone.

Two more 4G masts are set to be activated in the near future in the villages of Esgair Maen and Bronfelin, as the rollout continues to gather pace.

Ben Roome, CEO of Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited (DMSL), said: "In Wales, since the Shared Rural Network was announced in March 2020, 4G coverage from all four operators has expanded across an additional 1,000 square kilometres - an area larger than Monmouthshire.

"As more shared mobile sites go live, people visiting and living in rural areas will see better 4G service thanks to this programme."

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies expressed his delight at the end of mobile blackspots in Powys, and its three new 4G masts, with more to follow soon.

The UK Government has invested more than £180 million to ensure all operators can deliver 4G coverage.