Macmillan Cancer Support highlighted that more than 860 cancer sufferers in Wales, almost 45 per cent, waited more than 62 days to start treatment from the moment of suspicion of cancer.

The StatsWales data released this month, shows the national cancer waiting times target set by Wales was again overlooked in January, pointing to a persisting struggle by the NHS cancer services in the context of significant pressure.

Glenn Page, policy and public affairs manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "Today's data shows cancer waiting times in Wales are not improving.

"Hundreds of people are being left to face agonising long waits for cancer treatment.

"This can't go on."

Mr Page further highlighted that despite the healthcare personnel performing their best, the current situation remains unsustainable.

He observed that even a year since the release of The Cancer Improvement Plan, little progress has been seen.

"Targets are continuously being missed and it's time for action," he said.

He ended by stating: "We look forward to working with the new First Minister to cement cancer as priority."

The analysis by Macmillan also revealed 2023 as the worst year on record for cancer waiting times in Wales.

Further, it's emphasised that from inception, the national cancer waiting time target in Wales has been continuously missed and an interim recovery goal established by the Welsh Government seems also to not have been met.