Angle Lifeboat was requested to launch on Wednesday, morning after an emergency beacon was activated on a local yacht.
The signal from the Personal Locator Beacon was found to be emanating from a position off Milford Haven, in the Milford Shelf area.
Angle All-Weather Lifeboat’s volunteer crew was asked to launch and investigate by HM Coastguard as no further information was available.
However, as the crew was mustering Milford Haven Coastguard HQ managed to contact the yacht who said that the alarm had been accidentally activated and that everyone onboard was safe and well.
The launch was subsequently and the crew stood down.
