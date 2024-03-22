The Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport Organisations (PACTO) plans to transform services using funding from the Motability Foundation and UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Community transport services cater to individuals who lack access to personal or conventional public transport.

Currently, such services in Pembrokeshire accommodate 45,000 trips annually for 1,400 people.

Existing services, however, emerged over the past three decades and are mostly patchwork systems of numerous operators.

PACTO intends to enhance its resilience and governance by developing a more orderly and less disjointed set of services for individuals who have mobility issues.

PACTO will provide details at a launch event scheduled for March 22 in Haverfordwest.

Attendees at the launch event will learn about PACTO's mission, gaze into the organisation's vision, and familiarise themselves with its new branding and projects.

Personal stories from individuals who use the services will amplify the importance of the transformation PACTO seeks.

Caroline Wilson, chairperson of trustees at PACTO said: "This is a rare and exciting opportunity for the CT sector in Pembrokeshire, and we look forward to making a huge difference for local people with mobility issues and sharing the lessons we learn for the benefit of the wider CT sector across the UK."

Guests at the event will also have an opportunity to tour a newly acquired wheelchair-accessible minibus, with plans for additional vehicle purchases in the pipeline to expand the existing Pembrokeshire fleet.