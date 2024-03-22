These include Project Seagrass, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum Community Interest Company and The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

Climate change minister Julie James disclosed on March 8, that £8.2m would be allotted from the Nature Network Fund to 39 projects across Wales—ranging from bug research to reintroducing voles and learning about dolphin diets.

Funded projects are designed to augment the resilience of regulated land and marine territories, promote nature recovery, and enhance community involvement.

The minister announced the grants at the Project Seagrass nursery, near Pendine, which received £249,000.

The project aims to preserve three Special Areas of Conservation (SAC); Pembrokeshire Marine, Carmarthen Bay, and Severn Estuary.

Seagrass habitats are crucial to the marine environment, acting as carbon sinks and supporting a diverse marine life.

Healthy seagrass meadows contribute positively towards climate mitigation and biodiversity preservation.

Ms James, said: "Tackling the climate and nature emergencies is at the heart of everything we do - we must protect our environment for future generations to enjoy.

"This new funding will help facilitate the ‘Team Wales’ approach that we require to improve the condition and resilience of our protected sites."

Dr Leanne C. Cullen-Unsworth, chief executive officer and charity co-founder at Project Seagrass, said: "Seagrasses provide a multitude of benefits to people and the planet.

"This project is a significant boost, it will kickstart the long-term recovery of seagrass in South Wales."

In addition to Project Seagrass, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum Community Interest Company received £222,217 for their project geared towards fostering community engagement and environmental learning.

Meanwhile, The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales was awarded £249,306 for its initiative to unveil dolphin diets and involve communities.