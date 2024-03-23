Freemasons in West Wales have given £450 to the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The funds were raised during a raffle at Tenby Lodge's Installation meeting.

The raffle is traditional at these events, and with around 80 Freemasons in attendance, the proceeds were significant.

The incoming Master usually nominates a charity to receive the funds, and this year, Master David Marshall chose the Paul Sartori Foundation as a tribute to Jason Taylor, a former member of the Lodge.

Jason, who passed away from heart failure shortly before Christmas, was just 50 years old and a notable figure in the community. He left behind two teenage children.

His work had taken him away from the lodge, but his father, Joe, remains an active and beloved member.

Before Jason's funeral, his parents Joe and Jenny preferred donations to the Paul Sartori Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Lodge charity steward Steve Thurgood said “Tenby Lodge has long been a supporter of the Paul Sartori Foundation and we are only too pleased to make this donation as a tribute to Jason and to show our love and respect for Joe and Jenny”.

The foundation is known for its free in-home care for patients across Pembrokeshire with life-limiting illnesses.