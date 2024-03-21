The airport confirmed travellers had to be evacuated on the landside of the airport due to a fault with the air conditioning unit.

South Wales Police say they were aware of the issue but were not required to attend.

Due to the evacuation minor delays were experienced, however Cardiff Airport say the terminal effected is back open.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Unfortunately, we have experienced a safety related incident related to gas in the air conditioning in the building works area within the terminal.

“Safety and security is our number one priority, so the landside area was evacuated whilst our team carried out safety checks.

“We did experience minor delays to flights, but the terminal is now back open. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A South Wales Police spokespersons said: “We are aware of an incident at the airport, but it did not require South Wales Police attendance.”

What is the scene like at Cardiff Airport right now after evacuation?

As of writing, on the boards on Cardiff Airport’s website there are no delays to arrivals.

Departures are experiencing some delays with Aer Lingus to Belfast running about 30 minutes behind and TUI to Bridgetown, currently delayed by three hours.

Find out more on arrivals and departures at https://cardiff-airport.com/arrivals-departures/.