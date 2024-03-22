The thirty poodles were found in an unsavoury environment with matted coats and living in an environment filled with dog faeces.

Belonging to an owner who failed to provide essential grooming and veterinary care, the dogs were seized and handed over to the RSPCA.

Most dogs were placed in RSPCA centres while five young males and one female were settled in Greenacres Animal Rescue in Pembrokeshire.

The dogs have since been given veterinary care, necessary grooming and the chance to experience life in a loving, permanent home.

Helen Morgan from Gorseinon, Swansea has willingly adopted one of the poodles, now named Bryn.

She said: "He has fitted in so well to our family that we all agree we should adopt him.

"He is almost completely deaf, but the sweetest boy you could ever imagine.

"He loves his walks, he’s food oriented and will sit under the table when we are eating in case something falls on the floor!"

"Fostering seemed like a good idea, and this dog has given me a purpose to get up in the morning, so even though you saved him, in his own way he has really saved me," recounted Helen.

Another poodle to find a forever home is Purdy, who will be adopted by Natalie Williams from the Rhondda Valleys.

Natalie had been fostering Purdy, who sadly had all her teeth removed due to poor oral health.

Despite being initially overwhelmed, Purdy has settled well into her new home.

Natalie said: "She was a little overwhelmed and nervous at the start and didn't like being touched much but now she jumps up for cuddles and takes over the sofa.

"She loves walks and can go for miles."

Maddie, another of the Poodles, was taken in by Hadeel Dart from Loughor, Swansea and her family.

"I feel she has become more relaxed around us now.

"Maddie is very curious and will follow us around the house.

"She loves her walks and is always full of energy.

"Maddie is a very affectionate, sweet dog," observed Hadeel, who is also set to officially adopt Maddie.

All thirty poodles have found homes either with new families or at Greenacres and other rescue centres.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: "It is lovely to see these wonderful pictures of Bryn, Purdy and Maddie who are now living their best lives in their forever homes."

The RSPCA, which is celebrating its 200th year, has a mission to change industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives.

It hopes to inspire one million people to join their campaign to improve animal welfare.

To join this powerful movement, visit the RSPCA website.