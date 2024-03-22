The changes mean that trains will slow down instead of stopping at three crossings without barriers on the Pembroke Dock branch line.

To avoid confusion and improve safety for the community and holidaymakers trains will slow down but not stop at the crossings at:

Beavers Hill open crossing at Manorbier, between Manorbier and Lamphey stations

Manorbier Newton open crossing at Manorbier, between Manorbier and Lamphey stations

Llanion open crossing near Pembroke Dock station

At the moment trains are required to stop on their approach to the crossings, with the driver sounding a horn before proceeding.

However, from 31 March, trains will instead approach at a constant speed of 5mph, with the driver sounding the horn as a warning before continuing over the crossing if it is safe to do so.

Crossing users should not attempt to cross if a train is approaching – or is already on – the crossing.

Trains have right of way so crossing users must give way to any visible trains.

Drivers must drive to the conditions of the road and control their speed as they approach the crossing so that they can stop in plenty of time if needed.

Members of the public are urged to always obey the level crossing safety signs and remain vigilant before and during use of the level crossing.

“We have identified that the existing practice [of the train stopping] has resulted in confusion for crossing users,” said Daniel Jones, Network Rail level crossing manager for the Whitland region.

“Users often assume because the train has stopped and the driver has sounded the horn, that this is an indication for them to cross when it is, in fact, intended as a warning. This has resulted in several close calls between trains and road users.

“The operational changes we are making from March 31 aim to prevent this misunderstanding and improve overall safety at these level crossings.”

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, added: “These operational changes at three level crossings in Pembrokeshire are being made to improve both safety and train performance.

“Ahead of the holiday season, when these crossings are at their busiest, we are not asking people to do anything differently when using them but to continue to obey the safety signs and remain vigilant.”