Alistair Cameron is acknowledged for his distinguished service record and community connections.

Mr Cameron, who currently lives in Stepaside, has served as county councillor for the Kilgetty and Begelly ward on Pembrokeshire County Council since 2022.

His portfolio includes working as an English teacher, a human resources professional in the electricity industry, and as council leader of an English borough council.

In response to his selection, he said: "The cost of living crisis has hit Pembrokeshire hard.

"As your candidate, I am pushing for quality local jobs that offer fair wages to help families get by.

Additionally, I aim to urge the UK Government to boost support for offshore wind and green hydrogen industries off our coastline."

He further revealed plans to tackle health care accessibility and to remove 'obstacles' set by the trade deals following Brexit.

He said: “I will fight for improved accessibility to vital service, pushing for life-saving treatments like radiotherapy to be readily available for all local residents who need them.

“I will also push to remove obstacles created by the current European trade deal, ensuring future agreements uphold high standards for health, the environment and animal welfare.

"I am committed to preventing our local farmers and food manufacturers from facing unfair competition. They need a fairer and more workable farming payment scheme than the one currently proposed.

"As your representative in Westminster, I will work tirelessly towards a better and fairer deal for Pembrokeshire."