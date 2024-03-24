Mother of five Sian Richardson from St David’s and founder of the unique activity group, is set to engage the audience with her love for sea water swimming.

The occasion at the Torch Theatre in April, marks Sian's return to the stage after 30 years.

The event follows a comedy thriller, Kill Thy Neighbour, which draws on seaside village life and features a seawater swimming character.

Ms Richardson said: "I love chill swimming, I absolutely love it."

Her dedication to the hobby recently took her to Estonia, where she competed in the World Ice Swimming Championships against chill swimmers from 42 countries.

The Bluetits Chill Swimmers, established by Ms Richardson in 2014, has seen its membership grow to more than 120,000 across the world.

Seawater swimming, particularly without a wetsuit, has been increasingly embraced by men and women of various ages, who enjoy the close connection with nature.

Expressing her own journey to chill swimming, Ms Richardson said: "It takes tremendous courage to get in the sea, especially in the winter, and when I heard about the Ice Mile event, I thought why on earth would someone want to swim in five-degree temperatures.

"But after three years of training, I did it.

"I made a lot of noise, I laughed and sang when I entered the water, but I did, and the rest is history.

"The Bluetits was born."

While chill swimming qualifies mainly as a delightful hobby for Ms Richardson, she acknowledges the benefits it brings to both body and mind, and highlights its positive shock to the body, a kind of fight or flight response.

"The cold water gives a tremendous shock to the body and gives it a massive reaction, like a fight or flight response.

"Once the adrenaline starts pumping through your veins, your sight, smell, and hearing are heightened, and it only takes 90 seconds for your body to acclimatise.

"We often swear, sing and shout aloud, but it doesn’t matter, it’s all natural, as when you leave the water, the world is a brighter place.

"It’s mind cleansing and an incredible re-set button," said Sian.

However, Sian hasn't always been attuned to fitness-related hobbies.

It was later in her life, in her 30s, when she began running, in part as a response to depression.

Today, she encourages individuals of all ages to be adventurous, and join new clubs or groups, even if it's a book or running club.

Those interested in hearing more from Ms Richardson can attend a post-show talk at the Torch Theatre on April 26.