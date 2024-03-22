The closure of the paths SP32P61 & SP32P41 at Millpond, Pembroke was ordered by Pembrokeshire County Council under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 due to damaged and unsafe railings posing risks to the public.

The Order, temporarily bans all traffic including pedestrians, albeit excluding certain exempted vehicles.

Implemented on March 22, the precautionary measure, featuring indicated restrictions, will remain active for around six weeks and is an extension to two previous orders issued under Section 14(2) (b) RTRA 1984.

To be prepared for potential reschedules or unforeseen circumstances, the Order will stay in place for a maximum of six months.