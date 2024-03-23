Craig Baker, the sole director of Elite Construction and Plastering Limited and Elite Plastering and Construction Limited, received his sentence at Swansea Crown Court from His Honour Judge Paul Thomas KC.

The charges revolved around Baker's fraudulent practices in his construction dealings through two counts.

Count 1, between July 1, 2021, and May 11, 2022, involved false representation of initial quotes and work value, as well as unfulfilled promises of professional standard work completion.

Count 2, from July 26, 2021, to April 27, 2022, included excessive charging and further false representation of work value.

He pleaded guilty to both charges under the Companies Act 2006.

An investigation by Carmarthenshire Trading Standards revealed that Baker, with offices in Spilman Street, Carmarthen and Is-Y-Llan, Llanddarog, had defrauded customers of more than £30,000 for building work.

This included one instance where Baker built a conservatory, later deemed by an expert witness surveyor to have "no value" and described as "some of the worst" work they had seen in 24 years, saying it needed removal and rebuilding.

Judge Paul Thomas sentenced Baker to 3 years and 4 months in prison.

A 20 per cent credit reduced this to 2 years and 8 months, half of which Baker will serve before his release on license.

Jonathan Morgan, head of homes & safer communities, praised the team's dedication.

He said: "I would like to thank the team for their exemplary work in prosecuting the case.

"Their commitment reflects our collective determination as a council to pursue justice, sending a clear message that we will not tolerate actions that compromise the safety and integrity of our community."

Carmarthenshire County Council advises victims of such frauds to seek support and guidance from Citizens Advice consumer services.