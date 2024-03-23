Fifty young ambassadors from six secondary schools recently attended Sport Pembrokeshire Young Ambassador training guided by athletes excelling in their field.

This youth leadership initiative aims to develop future leaders through sport, physical exercise, and play.

Young ambassadors are expected to inspire, lead, and mentor across schools and communities, supporting a healthier and more active society.

They're currently supporting events and extra-curricular provisions within schools and community settings.

Participants had a chance to join three workshops hosted at Haverfordwest High VC School, covering first aid, inclusion awareness, and action planning.

They were joined by professional badminton player Jordan Hart and multi Gold Medal winning Special Olympic powerlifter Bleddyn Gibbs.

Both athletes shared valuable insights into leadership and motivation.

Aside from school activities, young ambassadors are also involved in supporting Sport Pembrokeshire’s free multisport sessions in Pembrokeshire’s towns, including Pembroke, Haverfordwest, Milford, and Fishguard.

Rominy Colville, active young people co-ordinator, praised the initiative.

She said: "The importance of the Young Ambassador programme to empower and inspire young people to become leaders through sport cannot be over-stated.

"They will have the power to help encourage peers to become hooked on sport, hopefully for life, with all the benefits to health and well-being that brings.

"Thank you to our sponsor Valero for supporting these amazing young people on their sport leadership pathway."

For more information about the Young Ambassador programme, interested individuals or schools are advised to contact Rominy.colville@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.