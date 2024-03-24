The inspectors reported that Dysgu Cymraeg Sir Benfro Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire is delivering 'good and excellent' provision for learners.

This programme, provided under the National Centre for Learning Welsh, hosts classes at Narberth Community Learning Centre, amongst other venues, as well as online for adults to learn Welsh.

Around 800 learners each year use the service, providing courses from entry to advanced level.

Estyn praised the programme's management, finding that managers collaborated closely with the senior officer of the Community and Youth Education Department to tailor the provision to the county’s Welsh learning needs.

The education inspectors noted that students participate enthusiastically in class and during the various opportunities provided for informal activities and events.

The programme seems to boost language usage significantly, as learners progressed in speaking, reading, and writing Welsh.

Whilst teaching, learning experiences, and leadership were praised as good, the care, support, and guidance offered were categorised as excellent.

Estyn recommended improvements in strategic planning and monitoring progresses as well as evaluating teaching methods.

The report was welcomed by Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for education and the Welsh Language, Cllr Guy Woodham.

He said: "We are delighted that Dysgu Cymraeg Sir Benfro is doing so well in helping people achieve the highest level of Welsh learning they can and I thank the hard working tutors for all they do."

He also celebrated the passion for the Welsh language amongst managers and tutors as a key factor.