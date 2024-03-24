Known as the Milford Haven Science Squad, the group visited Milford Secondary School to promote scientific curiosity, skill-building, and school transition via hands-on activities.

Physicist Dr. Mark Smith and the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience recently led a STEM workshop exploring the universe's extraordinary power.

Dr. Smith navigated the students through the cosmos, delivering an all-encompassing tour from the Big Bang to galaxy formation.

His lesson covered star life cycles and the mystifying universe of black holes.

Dr Mark Smith provided the lessons on black holes and much more (Image: Darwin Centre)

The students used star models to simulate black hole formation, delving into astrophysics themes like gravitational lensing and the concept of spaghettification.

Samantha Williams from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience summarised the event.

She said: "The students really benefit from their time with Mark.

"As well as learning about recent discoveries within the world of Astrophysics they were able to ask him all of their space-related questions and learn more about the job opportunities in the sector.

"We’d like to thank Mark for his invaluable input and his continued support for the squad."

The workshops, happen three times a year, with the aim to encourage their enthusiasm for science, to challenge them and to assist with transition from primary to secondary schools

In June when the Milford Haven Science Squad reconvenes, Dr. Elizabeth Lewis from NutraSteward is set to direct a Royal Society of Chemistry exploration into the vitamin C content of fruits and vegetables.