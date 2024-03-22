Thomas Llŷr Davies, 16, known as Llyr, lost his life on Tuesday, March 12 at Gilfach Quarry in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen.

Coroner’s officer for Pembrokeshire, PC Carrie Sheridan, told the hearing that police had received an emergency telephone call at 1.23pm on March 12 reporting an incident involving a dumper truck at the quarry.

“Thomas Llŷr Davies was the child concerned in this incident,” she said.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services life was pronounced extinct at the scene by Dr Chris Marsh of Wales Air Ambulance.”

PC Sherridan added that a post mortem examination had taken place by Dr John Williams at Morriston Hospital, the full result of which is awaited.

Police have also launched a full investigation which is ongoing.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, adjourned the inquest to a later date pending the results of the investigation.

Llŷr’s funeral will be held at Aberystwyth Crematorium next Thursday, March 28.

A cortege will leave Llŷr’s family home ahead of the funeral service, which starts at 4pm and at which the local community is welcome. The service will be followed by a wake at Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club from 4pm.

Speaking after his death Llŷr's family paid tribute to his ‘caring and warm personality’.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we as a family announce the passing of our beloved Llŷr.

"On March 12, our world was turned upside down when learning of the death of our kind, funny and charming Llŷr.

"Your caring and warm personality will stay with us for the rest of our days. Your ability to light up any room you walked into is something we will cherish and remember forever.

"Our lives will never be the same without you Llyr, you will forever be in our hearts. Cysga’n dawel beautiful boy."

Llŷr's family also thanked friends, family and the wider community for their messages of support following his death.

They added: "It has given us comfort during this dark time knowing that Llyr has touched so many lives.”