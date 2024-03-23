Jane Phillips, 68, of Bath House Road in Cardigan, was charged with two offences of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to social security benefits.

It was alleged that between December 2019 and March 2022 and between April 2021 and March 2022 Phillips dishonestly failed to promptly notify Ceredigion council over a change in her financial circumstances which would have affected her housing benefits.

She was accused of holding capital savings and investments in excess of the permitted levels.

Phillips pleaded guilty to both offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

She was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge for each offence, running concurrently, and must also pay £120 in costs and a £26 surcharge.