Held in Tenby, Salt and Smoke treated locals to free smoked salmon and drinks.

Salt and Smoke chefs were present to slice up their famous salmon and samples of the salmon can also be bought from the Four Seasons Farm shop and florist.

The smokery's sister business Qube Restaurant in Tenby said on Facebook: “Congratulations to Salt And Smoke, the unveiling was a huge success!

“The hub was packed full of well-wishers and curious locals, and the brand new smokery was producing a tantalisingly woody, salmony smell.

“The salmon samples were plentiful, and drinks were flowing.

"Well done to the team - James and Rhydian were standing to attention and slicing up their famously thick and decadent slabs of salmon ready for packaging.”

Locals have voiced their support of the new smokery on Facebook as well.

“Looking good, can’t wait to visit,” said Em May.

“Good luck in your new venture, well done,” added Barbara Sheppard.

Julie Jenkins wrote: “Looks so succulent.”

“And very tasting it was,” confirmed Tony Ormond.