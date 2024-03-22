A local lifeboat was launched in lumpy seas yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 21) after a large yacht got into difficulty off the Pembrokeshire coast.
St Davids all-weather lifeboat, Norah Wortley, launched at 5.53pm to the aid of the 41-foot yacht with gearbox issue.
The volunteer lifeboat crew found the yacht, with two people on board, drifting in rough seas three nautical miles north of St Davids Head.
Upon assessment, the lifeboat’s deputy coxswain Mike Phillips made the decision that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist the casualties.
The lifeboat towed the vessel to the nearest safe and suitable port at Fishguard Harbour.
Fishguard lifeboat crew provided St Davids volunteers with a welcome coffee break. The charity’s lifeboat returned to station at St Davids at 11.30pm.
