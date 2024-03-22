The Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds have been recalled by the supermarket due to the issue.

Affected packets have a best before date of February 2025 and batch codes of 4044 and 4045.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have warned anyone who has purchased the affected products not to eat them, but to return them to Sainsbury’s for a full refund.

Thursday 21 March 2024 - @sainsburys recalls 'by Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds' because of contamination with Salmonella #FoodAlert https://t.co/zpXaIhv5YI pic.twitter.com/bXGzee9UWh — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 21, 2024

An FSA spokesman said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores where the product was sold.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further information, please visit Sainsbury’s website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 028 8303.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.