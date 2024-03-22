Alice Smith died during a collision with a red Seat Ibiza on the B4306 near Hendy on Saturday, March 9.

Coroner’s officer Malcolm Thompson told the hearing that Alice, a 31-year-old hospital pharmacy technician, was cycling on the B4306 when she was involved in a collision with a red Seat Ibiza.

He said that police enquiries into the crash have commenced and are still ongoing.

A post-mortem conducted at West Waled General Hospital on March 12 gave the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries. The full post-mortem report is still awaited.

Senior coroner, Paul Bennett, adjourned the inquest pending the conclusion of the police investigation.

Speaking after her death Alice’s parents described her as the ‘light of their lives’.

In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, her family said: “Alice was training for a triathlon in Barcelona later this year and was on her way to Llangyndeyrn when she died.

"Alice was happiest amongst her close friends, work colleagues and her horse-riding circle. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met.

"As well as her triathlon and Iron Man training, Alice was becoming a gifted dressage rider and was about to compete at the Petplan finals at Addington Manor with her beloved horse Tess.

"The loss of Alice has left a massive hole in our lives and all that knew her.”

Police have issued a witness appeal following the collision.

Witnesses can contact the police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or by direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.