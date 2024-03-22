Aled Burgess, 31, of St Dogmaels, had been charged with criminal damage.

It was alleged that he had damaged a woman’s pot plants, worth £490, in St Dogmaels on August 18.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Burgess pleaded not guilty to criminal damage on November 29.

At Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on February 1, he was found not guilty.