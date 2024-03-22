A MAN accused of damaging almost £500 of pot plants has been found not guilty.
Aled Burgess, 31, of St Dogmaels, had been charged with criminal damage.
It was alleged that he had damaged a woman’s pot plants, worth £490, in St Dogmaels on August 18.
Burgess pleaded not guilty to criminal damage on November 29.
At Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on February 1, he was found not guilty.
