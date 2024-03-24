The South Ridgeway Community Association (SRCA) took this latest step at the newly completed Giraldus Centre in Manorbier on March 6. The charity had spent more than a decade trying to build a new centre.

The centre's vice-chairman, Gareth John, led the discussion, paying tribute to the numerous achievements made over the past 15 months.

Foremost among these was the centre's successful construction and opening in April 2023, in spite of covid-19 and Brexit troubles.

He also lauded other successful projects, including the establishment of 13 weekly classes, such as Pilates and line dancing, an in-house developed website boasting online booking features, and running a free lunch service throughout the winter months with assistance from the National Grid and NISA.

Highlighting the financial independence of the centre, he explained that it did not receive external funding.

Instead, all substantial running costs were covered by room rental income, successful grant applications, and profit from Friday night events.

In his address, he introduced the inception of zero hours contracts for various staff roles, observing that one of the key mandates of the Giraldus Centre was to generate local employment.

He also pressed the need for volunteer work, calling for enthusiastic individuals to help manage clubs and fundraising events.

Looking forward, he mentioned plans in the works such as an outdoor seating area for "Family Food Fridays," a community allotment, and various scheduled events such as a magic night for children on April 6 and a family ceilidh/barn dance on April 26.

For more details regarding these events or anything to do with the centre, contact the centre via info@giralduscentre.com or through the centre's Facebook page.