Ann Evans who lives near Dinas Cross was diagnosed with MND in 2021.

Her five sons Aled, Billy, Ceri, Gwyn and Hefin have decided to push themselves to the limits to raise cash for the Paul Sartori Foundation which has helped Ann and her husband Stephen enormously.

“Mum has not escaped any of the typical debilitating symptoms of MND, but is a real fighter who is showing incredible courage and resilience in dealing with the formidable daily challenges that MND throws at her,” said Ceri.

“True to her good nature and strong personality, she refuses to complain about her condition and soldiers on, taking on each stage of MND with a staggering level of bravery.

“Mum’s strength in adversity is an inspiration to all five of us, our wives and our children.”

He added that Ann now lives with extremely limited mobility, can no longer talk and relies on a feeding tube.

“She also depends on a fantastic support network of family, friends, carers and professionals to assist her on a daily basis,” said Ceri.

He gave credit to his dad, Stephen, who provides Ann with immense support and works tirelessly to help her achieve the best possible quality of life in the circumstances.

The five brothers decided that they wanted to do something to show their support for their mum and to acknowledge the incredible courage she is showing, as well as raise funds for one of the charities that has supported her.

Between them the brothers are rowing 150 kms; taking on the Welsh 15 Peaks challenge; running 150kms; completing a mini triathlon in New Zealand and hiking 21kms along the north ridge of the Brecon Beacons.

Through this they are hoping to raise £5,000 for Paul Sartori.

“While we are eternally grateful to all the agencies - including the NHS and Shalom House Palliative Care - that have supported Mum with such incredible compassion, commitment and professionalism, for this challenge we’ve decided to raise money for the Paul Sartori Foundation,” said Ceri.

“Their support, led by Gaynor Davies, has proven invaluable to Mum, enhancing her quality of life at the most trying of times and enabling Mum to continue to live where she wants to be, at home in Dinas.

“Their assistance has also proven a godsend for Dad in providing some respite from caring responsibilities.”

Aled, Billy, Ceri, Gwyn and Hefin hope that the money raised will help other people in similar situations.

“Any contribution will make a difference in ensuring that other families, in their time of need, receive the same fantastic support that Mum has benefitted from,” said Ceri.

To contribute to the fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/page/ceri-evans or click on the link above.