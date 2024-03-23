The call comes as Gelliswick School grapples with on-going dog fouling issues experienced by pupils and their families.

The problem, apart from littering the area, also poses significant health risks.

Expressing her concern, county councillor Viv Stoddart detailed the school's measures in collaboration with council environmental officers whilst acknowledging the challenge.

She said: "Gelliswick School is keen to tackle dog fouling around the school so I asked for a focus from the Enviro-Crime team.

"We also have an extremely dedicated maintenance staff member who cleans the paths and Gelliswick road in all weathers every weekday morning, who we sincerely thank, as well as undertaking regular cleaning of the paths, which are well used by pupils and their families.

"We are pleased there has been some improvement but it is disappointing that there are still some dog owners refusing to be responsible and continuing to spoil the area for other residents."

Warren Hodgeson, from WISE, cited increased patrolling efforts by an enforcement officer near the school at peak times which have resulted in three Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for dog fouling since January.

However, he noted: "There’s still some dog mess on the streets and it’s very likely the same dog owners who are responsible.

"We are still allocating resources to the area to ensure positive change is still happening."

Headteacher Nick Dyer voiced students' concerns on the matter, saying: "The children are very concerned about this issue, and the School Council have raised it with the Governing body.

"Every pavement, footpath and grass verge around the school has been a potential hazard.

"Our learners know that dog poo in the wrong places can bring disease and this means they are not as safe as they should be."

Dyer also cast a message of gratitude to responsible dog owners and Pembrokeshire County Council members.

"The children give a big thank you to all the responsible dog owners, and the school is also very grateful that so many at the Council are taking this so seriously.

"We just need the remaining few dog owners to take it just as seriously."

Cabinet member for residents’ services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, stressed the importance of respecting the community and environment.

He pointed out: "Dog mess is unfortunately still an issue in Pembrokeshire, as it is across the UK and we are keen to ensure there is a pro-active focus on tackling what is quite frankly a disgusting blight on many of our streets.

"Pembrokeshire County Council is tackling dog fouling as part of our Enviro-Crime work.

"There are WISE officers out daily to monitor this issue as well as other littering offences with the potential for FPNs to be issued."