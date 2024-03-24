Creative Media Production learners at Pembrokeshire College recently showcased their skills in the annual Road Safety Competition, in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Level 3 students created a thirty-second social media video highlighting the 'Fatal Five' causes of road traffic accidents.

The films portrayed the impacts of not wearing a seatbelt, speeding, distracted driving, mobile phone use at the wheel, and driving under the influence.

Pembrokeshire County Council road safety officer, Sally Jones, said: "Our annual Road Safety media competition challenges students to create a short film for use on social media.

"The standard of work was high as always, and we were pleased to see the Creative Media students thought of new and innovative ways to deliver their messages surrounding the Fatal 5."

Christian Pearce bagged first place with his ‘Speed Kills, Choose Life’ entry, addressing reckless driving and received a £100 cheque.

The winner's bilingual approach also earnt appraisal.

Runners up, Jac Dawes and Xanthe Horsley, were awarded a £50 gift voucher for their videos on the dangers of peer pressure while driving.

Course lecturer, Denys Bassett-Jones said: "I was delighted with the results of this competition.

"The creative media course aims to offer students the opportunity to participate in live brief projects and competitions as much as possible and they never cease to amaze me with their ideas."

This opportunity allows students to display their creativity, hone media production skills, and gain industry experience, to bolster their portfolios.