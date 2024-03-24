A Pembrokeshire teenager with complex needs now has a safe place to play thanks to kind-hearted Freemasons.
Ella Meacham, 13, has neurological conditions and relies on a wheelchair and mobility aids.
The Freemasons of Cambrian Lodge and Dyfed Mark Province aided her family in Haverfordwest, after internal adaptation to the family's house was done to make it safer for her.
Ella, however, loved to be in the garden but it was made of concrete and unsafe for her.
John Benbow, a member of Cambrian Lodge, heard about the plight.
A quote of £1,500 to lay a soft play area had been provided by Simply Landscaping of Pembroke Dock, and the Cambrian members offered to provide half of this cost.
The remainder of the cost came from the Dyfed Mark Masons on John's request to provincial grand master, Gary Hicks.
The successful installation of the soft play area is now allowing Ella to play outside safely.
Emma, Ella’s mother, said: "It enhances Ella’s life and well-being.
"She just loves being outside."
Steve Thurgood, Dyfed Mark provincial charity steward, said: "We were pleased to collaborate with Cambrian Lodge and provide Ella with this safe area for her to play outside without her Mum having to worry about her injuring herself."
