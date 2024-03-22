Local MP Stephen Crabb explored the availability of eye health checks and enhanced services in Pembrokeshire at the Haverfordwest Specsavers branch on March 15.

He met with Andy Britton, specialist optometrist and director, and his team to understand the area's eyecare needs and the role of Specsavers in easing the pressure on NHS services.

He was impressed by the number of patients seen on an urgent basis, and the assessments and diagnoses being made to help residents manage their eye conditions.

With significant delays at Withybush Hospital and Amman Valley Hospital, the regular care provided on the high street is becoming vital for the future of ophthalmology services in Wales and wider UK.

He said: "It was very interesting to hear more about the way that business has developed, the equipment in use, and the staff development pathways that have been supported since the branch started over 30 years ago."

He continued: "With so many people writing to me about their experiences of waiting lists for treatments such as cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma, it was a really useful insight into local ophthalmology services and how some of these conditions can be monitored and managed by the expertise from specialists on the high street."

Mr Britton said: "It was great to be able to highlight the work done by community optometry in support of the NHS and the wider population."