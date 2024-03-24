Port Hand in Burton is for sale with Country Living Group at a guide price of £450,000.

The property boats four bedrooms and ample reception space as well as an open plan living area on the first floor, incredible riverside views, off road parking and a garage.

The spectacular detached property situated in an elevated position in the popular village of Burton offers remarkable views across the estuary.

Port Hand truly is described by the agents as ‘a remarkable property presented to a modern, immaculate standard’.

It had been expertly designed as an upside-down house to enhance the spectacular views on offer.

Port Hand also has full planning permission for a further detached property.

The property as it stands boasts a lounge/diner, a sun room, a balcony, a master bedroom with ensuite.

There are a further two bedrooms, one again which is ensuite, a study, a utility room and a bathroom.

For more information about Port Hand, drop into the Country Living Group office at Unit 29, Withybush Trading Estate, Haverfordwest, email james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or ring either 01437 616101or 07969 241845.