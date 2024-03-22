The announcement of Dr Neil Rhys Wooding's appointment was made by Eluned Morgan MS, minister for health and social services, on March 19.

The newly-appointed chairman has substantial experience in board roles.

Dr Wooding has devoted his extensive career to public service, holding positions within various government branches, the NHS and the voluntary sector.

His most recent designations being the executive director in the cabinet office and chief people officer at the Ministry of Justice, served from 2018-2021.

Currently, he is chairman at the Wales Council for Voluntary Action while residing in Ceredigion.

He was named a Companion of the Chartered Institute of People Management in 2022.

Ms Morgan said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Neil Wooding as Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board.

"He brings a wealth of public sector experience and local knowledge to this role."

Appreciating Dr Wooding's induction, Judith Hardisty, interim chair at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: "I am delighted that Neil has been appointed to the role of Chair at Hywel Dda.

"I am confident that under Neil’s guidance and leadership Hywel Dda will be in safe hands.

"It has been an honour to serve as an independent member, vice chair, and interim chair at Hywel Dda and I wish Neil and the team all the best for the future."

Responding to his appointment, Neil Wooding said: "I am a passionate advocate for health and wellbeing, and particularly value how we can all, as individuals and communities, play a part in enabling the best health outcomes.

"Being a resident of Ceredigion, I have a vested interest in seeing our health board succeed – for current and future generations alike.

"I look forward to stepping into the role in the summer and working alongside the board’s experienced independent members and dedicated community of staff.

Professor Phil Kloer, interim chief executive at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: "At Hywel Dda we have been fortunate to attract experienced and committed Independent Board members who work alongside us as leaders - I am so pleased that this is also the case with Neil."

He will formally assume his role in June 2024.