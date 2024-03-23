Jessica Hall and Jake Davies have raised £2,012 for Pembrokeshire Children’s Services, in memory of their son Parker who died of Sudden Death Syndrome.

Jessica said: "When our son passed away in 2021, our lives came crashing down.

"As new parents, we never thought this would happen to our beautiful baby boy who was born 4lb 15oz, only two weeks early.

"Jake and I decided to organise a raffle and bingo night.

"It took us about a year to gather a lot of donations and prizes, we emailed a lot of business to make this bingo a success.

"We would like to thank all the local business that donated prizes and vouchers."

She expressed her gratitude to supporters during the challenging period.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to our family who really supported us though this tough time and are still supporting us today."

Sarah Tingle, health visitor team leader, said: "We are very grateful to Jessica and her family for their fundraising efforts in memory of Parker.

"This money has been used to buy new resuscitation dolls and to source extra training for staff."

Jessica added: "It was very overwhelming and brought a tear to my eye seeing the resuscitation dolls and seeing how much of an impact they will have on the local community."

Katie Hancock, Pembrokeshire fundraising officer, hailed the family's fundraising feat, citing their role in supplementing services beyond the NHS's reach in the Hywel Dda counties.