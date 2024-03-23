As part of constituency changes, which will automatically take effect at the next general election, Pembrokeshire’s current seats of Preseli Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, currently held by Conservative MPs Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart respectively, are to change.

As part of the constituency changes, parts of north Pembrokeshire – including St Davids – are joining the new Mid and South Pembrokeshire constituency, which will replace the Pembrokeshire parts of the current Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

The north of the county will be part of a new Ceredigion Preseli constituency joining parts of north Pembrokeshire – including Crymych and Maenclochog – with Plaid Cymru held Ceredigion.

The new constituencies take effect automatically from the next scheduled General Election, following a Westminster vote to cut the number of Welsh MPs from 40 to 32.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced Alistair Cameron as their candidate, joining current Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb for the Tories and Labour’s Henry Tufnell.

Mr Cameron, county councillor for the Kilgetty and Begelly ward on Pembrokeshire County Council, a former English teacher and council leader of an English Borough Council, is a governor at three local schools and sits on the council’s Schools and Learning and Social Care Scrutiny Committees, and acts as the council’s Learning Disabilities Champion.

Commenting on his selection Cllr Cameron said: “The cost-of-living crisis has hit Pembrokeshire hard, with child poverty rates among the highest in Wales. As your candidate, I am pushing for quality local jobs that offer fair wages to help families get by. Additionally, I aim to urge the UK government to boost support for offshore wind and green hydrogen industries off our coastline, creating skilled, sustainable employment for our region.

“Residents across Pembrokeshire are frustrated with long waits to access healthcare under the Labour-led system, whether seeing a GP, finding an NHS dentist, or getting hospital treatment for serious illnesses. I will fight for improved accessibility to vital service, pushing for life-saving treatments like radiotherapy to be readily available for all local residents who need them.

“I will also push to remove obstacles created by the current European trade deal, ensuring future agreements uphold high standards for health, the environment and animal welfare. I am committed to preventing our local farmers and food manufacturers from facing unfair competition. They need a fairer and more workable farming payment scheme than the one currently proposed.

“As your representative in Westminster, I will work tirelessly towards a better and fairer deal for Pembrokeshire.”

Current Preseli MP Conservative Stephen Crabb, who was officially selected earlier this year, said at the time: “It’s been a huge privilege to represent my home constituency of Preseli Pembrokeshire at Westminster since 2005, and I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to seek re-election. I have a strong record of action and delivery for residents in Preseli Pembrokeshire and I look forward to continuing this work and building on it in South Pembrokeshire.”

Labour’s Henry Tufnell, who was selected last year, said: “I am fully focussed on the forthcoming General Election and the chance to give Pembrokeshire a fresh start.

“Our county is desperately in need of change – the cost-of-living crisis is biting hard and our public services are in dire need of proper funding after years of Tory austerity in Westminster.

“Labour is ready to provide that change with a long term plan that will bring good jobs and economic prosperity to the county.”

Plaid Cymru has been contacted to see when their candidate is due to be selected.

Candidates confirmed to date in the neighbouring constituency of Ceredigion Preseli are current Ceredigion MP Ben Lake for Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, a former MP for Ceredigion, and Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones, with no details of a Conservative candidate yet released.