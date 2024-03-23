Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, Stephen Crabb welcomed the pupils from Hook CP School, aged between 7-11, on March 14.

The students went from Hook to London with headmaster Alan Davies and two staff members for a Parliament tour.

An interactive workshop was facilitated by the Education Centre.

The 34 youngsters took part in a mock debate at the UK Parliament Education Centre, tackling the topic of banning homework.

One child even assumed the role of speaker, controlling proceedings.

Post debate, the pupils quizzed Mr Crabb about his Parliamentary role, including his dedication to Pembrokeshire's issues.

As a former Fenton CP School student in Haverfordwest, the children were fascinated to hear about Mr Crabb's journey to his MP position.

Following the Q&A session, Mr Crabb said: "It was wonderful to see so many young schoolchildren engaged and keen to learn more about the history of Parliament and the important role of MPs in our democracy.

"I particularly enjoyed listening to the mock debate on homework – the speaker did an excellent job controlling the debate, shouting ‘order, order’ on several occasions!"