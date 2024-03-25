The Year 5 and 6 children who attend the St Aidan’s Church in Wales VA school were commissioned by Mr Dorrien in a special service held at St Mary’s Church.

Mr Dorrien was proud the school was the first in his diocese to introduce chaplains and gifted pupils with School Chaplain Hoodies before asking them to follow in the footsteps of Jesus.

Students had to apply to become a chaplain and were chosen by the school vicar, Reverend Sophie Whitmarsh.

Rev Whitmarsh said: “It is my hope that in establishing a Pupil Chaplaincy team the school will be able to continue and deepen the already excellent pastoral care at the school and open up opportunities for the children to engage with the wider community and social justice issues.”

After the service Mr Dorrien went on a tour of the classes, meeting pupils and joining in lessons.

Each school chaplain will be responsible for leading worship, promoting a culture of prayer, setting up prayer stations, being a friend to their peers and helping to form links with the parish churches.