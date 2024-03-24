The new Sunday afternoon tea experience is now available once a month at spectacular Roch Castle on the St Davids peninsula in west Wales.

Sitting on a high rocky outcrop, Roch Castle is offering either a traditional afternoon tea menu, or a high tea with the addition of some tasty savouries, on the first or second Sunday of the month from April 7.

Both menus include a selection of freshly cut finger sandwiches and cream and jam topped scones.

To finish there’s a choice of homemade cakes, all accompanied by your choice of Hoogly loose leaf tea or coffee.

The high tea also includes a delicious parfait on brioche plus a savoury crab tartlet and sausage roll. For a special treat add a glass of Justerini & Brooks champagne (over 18s only).

The Sunday Afternoon Tea will be served in the first floor dining/breakfast room of the castle between 2pm and 4pm priced at £29 per person or £38 for the high tea. The champagne is an extra £12 a glass. Advance booking is required with full payment to secure the reservation. Please also advise of any dietary requirements.

To book call 01437 725 566 or email stay@rochcastle.com.

Dates includes April 7and 12 May, 9 June, July 14, August 11, September 15 and October 13. The afternoon tea is best suited to those aged eight and over as there is no children’s menu.

Roch Castle has been meticulously restored with contemporary interiors featuring works by Welsh artists. It offers 360-degree panoramic views over St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills from the fourth floor sunroom and viewing platform.

For more information visit www.rochcastle.com.