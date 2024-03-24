This comes in light of the upcoming new tourism season and recent figures from UK Hospitality, indicating a higher closing rate of Welsh pubs and restaurants compared to the rest of the UK.

Mr Crabb is advocating for measures such as freezing alcohol and fuel duty and raising the VAT threshold to bolster the competitive edge of Welsh businesses.

Mr Crabb said: "Having spoken to local businesses these past few weeks like Marthas Vineyard, The First and Last, The Harp and the Wolfscastle Country Hotel and Spa - I am aware of the pressure points they have and am doing all I can to raise those concerns at a local, Welsh and UK Government level."

Addressing Parliament recently, he pushed for a review of the budget on behalf of Pembrokeshire businesses.

He is also fighting for lower energy costs for small businesses and condemned the Welsh Government for reducing business rate relief drastically from 75 per cent to 40 per cent for hospitality and leisure industry businesses in their recent budget.