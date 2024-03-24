Free family fun awaits in Milford Haven, with entertainment, face painting and more on offer.

From March 23 to April 7, families can join the Milford Waterfront Easter Trail, spotting baskets filled with eggs all over the waterfront.

Returned completed trail forms, collected from various locations including Milford Marina reception and Milford Haven Museum, could even win you an Easter hamper.

Rascal the Easter Bunny will also make an appearance on March 27, delivering festive excitement at the museum, while face painting artist Gabrielle Swales will set up shop on April 3.

Commemorating 80 years since D-Day, the Danger UXB Museum will exhibit on-site on April 6 and 7, offering a hands-on exploration of Milford Haven's Second World War role.

Destination manager for Milford Waterfront, Natalie Hunt said: "Easter is always so much fun for us here at Milford Waterfront!

"We love being able to put on fun free activities for families to enjoy when they come to visit our amazing range of shops and restaurants over the Easter holidays."

Activities from local businesses will also be available, including paddleboarding, kayaking, Parkruns, and a marine life exhibit at the Waterfront Gallery.