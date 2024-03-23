The Oasis One World Choir will host a day of music, dance, and food on April 6 at the Clunderwen Community Hall, supported by the Welsh Government Culture Grant Scheme.

The group, known for its blend of voices and cultures, is as much about breaking down cultural barriers through music as it is about singing.

One of the choir's performers, Yasmine Latkowski, herself a respected composer, produces music that fuses diverse cultural influences. She has created music for the United Nations and the BBC and her latest project Panedeni will fuse Welsh and Arabic music.

The Clunderwen event is a collaboration with Span Arts, an organisation known for community engagement through the arts.

Participants of all ages and backgrounds have an opportunity to attend a workshop from 3pm to 5pm, where they can interact with choir members and learn about the different musical traditions within the group.

After the workshop, a live performance, scheduled from 5.30pm to 7pm, will showcase music and dance from different cultures.

The day will culminate in a communal feast from 7pm to 8pm.

The cultural event intends to foster understanding and friendship while celebrating diversity and is being hailed as a testament to the unifying power of music and art.

More information on Ms Latkowski can be found on her website and free tickets for the event can be obtained from the Span Arts website.