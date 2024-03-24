Beachside Barbecue (The Mermaid) has an outstanding reputation and possesses a variety of amenities such as sports facilities, a school, bespoke shops, pubs, cafés and other restaurants.

The current owner’s family obtained the restaurant in 1963 and the premises has installed a new extraction system and fire suppression system in recent years.

Other features of the restaurant consist of an adjoining car park, first floor restaurant, fully equipped kitchen and a nearby strand which is included in the freehold sale of the establishment.

The dimensions of the restaurant are 82'8" x 37'9 composing picture windows, gorgeous beach views, a bar, mix of fitted and loose furniture and a nautical theme.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is measured at 53'10" x 25'3” with a range of stainless-steel fittings and equipment.

Furthermore, the property is situated nearby stations like Saundersfoot, Kilgetty and Tenby.

Instead of freehold, the venue can also be leased for approximately ten years at an initial rent of £75,000 per annum and Ingoing Premium of £250,000, yet the strand will be excluded from the lease.

The Beachside Barbecue has been closed since before the Covid pandemic, but could be given a new lease of life with a new owner.

More information about the restaurant can be found on Rightmove.