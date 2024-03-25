Peter Edgar, 37, of Stranraer Road in Pennar, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with six offences.

Edgar was accused of common assault and assault by beating after he was alleged to have attacked two men at Cardiff Central railway station on December 10.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Whilst on bail for those offences, it was alleged that he took a Peugeot 207 without the owner’s consent from Brooke Avenue in Milford Haven on March 15. The car sustained damage before it was recovered.

He drove the Peugeot along the Old Hakin Road. When breathalysed, he recorded having 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – just under three times the drink-drive limit.

Edgar was also charged with driving without a licence or insurance.

The defendant admitted aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance. He also pleaded guilty to both assault charges.

He was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks imprisonment at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 18.

This included four weeks for the assault by beating charge and two weeks – running concurrently – for the common assault offence. He must pay one of the men £50 in compensation and costs of £85.

For aggravated vehicle taking, Edgar was jailed for 12 weeks, running consecutively to the assault charges. He must pay the complainant £150 in compensation, and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

Edgar was also jailed for 12 weeks, running concurrently, for drink-driving, and was banned from driving for 1273 days. He must also pay £85 in costs.

His licence was endorsed for driving without a licence or insurance.