Comprehensive research carried out nationwide by disability equality charity Scope discovered that out of more than 1,000 playgrounds surveyed, only 1 in 10 were deemed suitable for disabled children, as most had little or no accessible equipment, and some could be unsafe due to factors like no fencing or uneven flooring surfaces.

The research also highlights the inequality in playground access, with 13 per cent of families being unable to enjoy playground amenities together because siblings were unable to play together due to inaccessible equipment.

James Taylor, Scope’s director of strategy, said, "Every child should have an equal right to play.

"Yet many disabled children can’t enjoy their local playground because it isn’t designed for them."

The charity is supporting an inclusive playground initiative and recently collaborated in the development of an interactive "Playground Accessibility Map" which has been launched to show where the nearest accessible playground is.