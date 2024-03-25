Approximately 18.5 million car journeys are expected to be made as Brits join family and friends for the Easter break.

Alongside the traffic, unsettled weather conditions raise concerns regarding road safety.

Standing water, slippery streets, and increased weight in vehicles could all cause increased stopping distances and accidents.

The AA’s recent survey of over 12,420 members indicates that most of Britain’s drivers are set to use their cars on Easter Saturday.

Almost half of them are also planning to drive on Easter Sunday.

Troublesome weather, intensified by more than average rain is set to continue through the Easter break.

The UK’s move to British Summer Time (BST) on Easter Sunday, which involves moving the clocks forward by an hour, also gets noticed as it could affect drivers' alertness due to loss of sleep.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: "Easter is the first opportunity many people have to go and see their family and we’re expecting the roads to be busy.

"Before setting off on a long journey it’s important to check your car.

"A few simple checks could stop car trouble from upsetting your plans.

"Take 10 minutes to check your oil, coolant, and windscreen wash levels.

"It’s also important to make sure you have plenty of fuel and or electric charge and check that all your lights are working."

Mr Wood suggests drivers avoid standing water, check tyre pressures and tread.

He also recommends carrying essentials, having adequate breakdown cover, and using the 'what3words' app that helps quickly locate cars in case of breakdowns.

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, emphasised on the importance of being prepared in case of a breakdown during Easter weekend.