They are able to take photos of the beautiful beaches, the range of wildlife and notable venues.

With Easter around the corner, there has recently been a focus on bunny rabbits and other cute animals. Here are some of our favourites.

Sheeps walking during the sunset (Image: Lucy Crockford)

A sheep and its lamb (Image: Liam Woolley)

A bunny in a field (Image: Liam Woolley)

A bunny washing itself (Image: Liam Woolley)

A cute bunny (Image: Laura Hemingway)

Two adorable bunnies (Image: Laura Hemingway)

Two bunnies in the distance (Image: Cynthia Jennings)

If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.