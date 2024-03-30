The Western Telegraph Camera Club has over 3,200 members who are always taking phenomenal pictures throughout Pembrokeshire.
They are able to take photos of the beautiful beaches, the range of wildlife and notable venues.
With Easter around the corner, there has recently been a focus on bunny rabbits and other cute animals. Here are some of our favourites.
If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
