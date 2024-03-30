The Western Telegraph Camera Club has over 3,200 members who are always taking phenomenal pictures throughout Pembrokeshire.

They are able to take photos of the beautiful beaches, the range of wildlife and notable venues.

With Easter around the corner, there has recently been a focus on bunny rabbits and other cute animals. Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Sheeps walking during the sunsetSheeps walking during the sunset (Image: Lucy Crockford)

Western Telegraph: A sheep and its lambA sheep and its lamb (Image: Liam Woolley)

Western Telegraph: A bunny in a fieldA bunny in a field (Image: Liam Woolley)

Western Telegraph: A bunny washing itself A bunny washing itself (Image: Liam Woolley)

Western Telegraph: A cute bunnyA cute bunny (Image: Laura Hemingway)

Western Telegraph: Two adorable bunniesTwo adorable bunnies (Image: Laura Hemingway)

Western Telegraph: Two bunnies in the distanceTwo bunnies in the distance (Image: Cynthia Jennings)

If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.