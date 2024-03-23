She announced her condition on Friday, saying: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery."

She went on to add: “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

This comes after Buckingham Palace revealed in early February that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

The statement at the time made no mention of the type of cancer he has but said he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”.

Following the news of the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis, people across the country shared messages of support.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to social media to share his support, writing: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time."

He added that she "has the love and support of the whole country."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shared on X, formally known as Twitter: "On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.

"Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery."

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf shared a statement regarding the news, saying: "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay.

"I am praying for her swift recovery. It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected."

Prof. Devi Sridhar said: "All the best to Princess Kate- it must be hard not to have any privacy over something as personal & painful as cancer treatment."

Other members of the public sent messages as well with one writing: "Sending love and support to Princess Kate Middleton as she bravely battles cancer. Our thoughts are with her during this difficult time."

Another added: Kate Middleton, you have my full support, you are an exemplary mother and I am sure you will be a magnificent Queen."

Kate Middleton was admitted to the London Clinic in January for abdominal surgery.

Since the surgery, she has been largely absent from the public eye, leading to speculation about her health which the Archbishop of Canterbury described as “village gossip” and “wrong”.

Reports also emerged of an alleged attempt to access the Princess’ medical records while she was at The London Clinic.

Responding to the claims, the clinic vowed that all appropriate steps would be taken when dealing with the alleged data breach.