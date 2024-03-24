Other attractions included a time machine, a steampunk emporium in the main hall, a Victorian photography studio, tea duelling and a cabinet of curiosities in Tenby Museum.

The three-day event began last Friday (March 22) evening at the De Valence Pavilion, featuring a steampunk art exhibition, live music by Billy Pezach and a performance by The Cogkneys.

On Saturday and Sunday, the fun began from 10am and saw thousands of people attend the Pembrokeshire event situated near the gorgeous Tenby coast.

Tenby Steampunk 2024 (Image: NQ staff)

The final act of the festival appeared at 7pm at Tenby Sailing Club on Sunday with a musical display from Preseli Pete and The Bluestone Boys.

Steampunk focuses on industrialism from the Victorian era, especially steam-powered inventions and Tenby’s community engagement officer Anne Draper was determined to bring something different to the seaside town.

Miss Draper said: “I was looking for things to happen in the hall and in the town that looked like they’d be something that people could come from away and enjoy and also that local residents could enjoy together. Something that could be quite reasonably priced or free to join in.”

Tenby Steampunk 2024 (Image: NQ staff)

The Steampunk festival saw a variety of people attend such as families with their children, the elderly, teenagers and young professionals.

“It’s been great,” Miss Draper added.

“We’ve had so many people come along and offer to help and do different parts of it to make it happen and just come along in regalia and join in.”

“Tenby was quite popular as a seaside resort in the Victorian times so there is quite a bit of Victorian bits and pieces around the place and especially St Catherines Island Fort is Napoleonic.”

Please view our gallery for numerous pictures taken at Tenby Steampunk Festival 2024.

For more information about the event, go to Tenby Steampunk – Come to Tenby for our Steampunk event… (wordpress.com) or check out the Tenby Steampunk Festival page on Facebook.