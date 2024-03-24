The monument has been dedicated to loved ones lost during the pandemic and to those who died due to working on the front lines in the NHS.

A slate plaque on the stone reads:

In memory of all those taken from us during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We remember our loved ones who died.

We think of those who were unable to say goodbye.

Our thanks are with those who worked tirelessly to save lives and supported our communities.

Councillor Tudor said at the unveiling: “Some will have sadly lost loved ones and it is those people who are at the forefront of our thoughts. Some may still be experiencing the impact of Covid on their health.

“But whatever your personal experience, none of us will ever forget that time. For some during Covid, time seemed to stop. Days merged into weeks, then months as their every-day lives came to a stop.

“For others, those we came to know as key workers, it was a time of working under the most intense pressure imaginable.

“The plaque rightly recognises those workers from all organisations and sectors that cared for us, kept us fed, kept our vital public services running and kept us safe in those often difficult days and nights.

“To them all I say a huge thank you for everything that you did. Time is said to heal. And with time comes the opportunity to reflect.

“We reflect today and remember those lost to Covid and we thank those who did everything they could to save lives and keep us all safe.”

Unison’s head of local government, Darren Dupre spoke on behalf of the trade unions and mentioned how not everyone was fortunate enough to work from home during COVID.

“So many people in Pembrokeshire did not have that luxury and went in to work every single day.”

“The reality is that we lost people. This memorial stone will endure, and we will be able to remember the people and their story in this place. This is your space, and this represents your story.”

The memorial stone was donated to Pembrokeshire residents by Ian Harries of A & C Aggregates and the slate plaque with the engraved message is sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven.

Council Leader David Simpson’s invitees also included His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Dyfed Dr Chris Martin, Council colleagues, health and emergency services, statutory partners and representatives of faith and religion from across Pembrokeshire.