First on the list we have Drake, a Pocket Bully with a heart of gold. Despite his muscular, stocky build, Drake wouldn’t hurt a fly and he often shows his appreciation to those who have cared for him with a wagging tail and slobbery kiss.

Drakes’ loves leisurely walks around the neighbourhood and going on mini adventures in the park, making him the perfect pet for an active family who take pride in their health and fitness.

This pocket pal is also incredibly friendly so whether you’re taking him for a stroll through the park or introducing him to family for the first time, Drake will make an impression on everyone he meets.

Next, it’s Chief and as his name suggests, this dog is an alpha male. A four-year old German Shepherd, Chief is incredibly intelligent and is looking for the perfect lifelong companion.

If you’re looking for a standard pet, Chief might not be for you. But if you’re looking for an animal you can teach commands to, go on fun adventures with and stand by your side no matter what, Chief is the perfect canine friend.

Third is Delta, a four-year-old Central Asian Shepherd who epitomises the meaning of gentle giant. Nicknamed ‘The Polar Bear’, she gets along well with other dogs and would suit a home with other canines.

And you will never have to worry about losing Delta or her giving birth to beautiful puppies because she is neutered and microchipped.

Plus, when adopting Delta, you will receive a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack to ensure she stays healthy.

Last, but certainly not least on our fabulous five list we have a double adoption available in the form of two loveable four-year-old Greyhounds called Charm and Fox.

Greyhounds are notorious for being highly active and super-fast dogs. However, if you chose to adopt Charm and Fox, all you would have to do is take them on two twenty-minute walks per day.

The rest of the time this delightful pairing are content to sit around and chill with their human owners.

As individuals, Charm is playful, goofy and sweet, whereas Fox is kind, easy-going and a bundle of fun.

If you would like more information about any of this week’s animals and your interested in adopting, get in touch with the Greenacres Rescue website.