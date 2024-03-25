We've all been embroiled in that never-ending debate - when should you turn the heating on (and when should you switch it off) but is there a right or wrong answer?

We have to consider what we can save on energy bills as well as how to protect our homes from costly damage caused by destructive winter weather.

But now a team of experts has answered when we can finally turn our heating off ahead of Spring and Summer and we don't have long to wait.

When is it ok to turn the heating off?





“Many families have faced daily dilemmas over when to switch the heating on and how long to keep it on throughout the colder months," according to Ricky Sharma, director of leading trades training experts Engineering Real Results (ERR).

The expert added: “Soaring energy costs mean households have had to contend with hefty bills and will be eagerly awaiting the warmer months when the central heating gets a rest.

“However, doing it too soon can leave your home vulnerable to damage such as mould and damp, so it’s important not to jump the gun."

The heating experts recognise that although the exact date is a decision that needs to be made by each household, it's usually safe to do so on the day the clocks go forward to mark the arrival of British Summer Time.

Mr Sharma continued: "As we all know, the weather here can be incredibly unpredictable so nothing is ever set in stone, but barring any unexpected prolonged spells of cold in the coming weeks, March 31 is the date.”

"Sunday, March 31 will herald the arrival of daylight savings time, which this year will last until Sunday, October 27".

Between now and then, the heating expert has shared some tips on how to reduce your energy bills before the warmer weather arrives.

How to reduce your energy bills

The age-old advice of ensuring your house is well-insulated will always apply, ERR highlighted.

However, the expert also recommended that you should only heat rooms that are being used.

The team added: "Meanwhile, reducing the temperature of the thermostat gradually can also make a difference without being forced to turn it off completely before it’s safe.

"Failing to keep a home properly heated can lead to costly damage, as well as being an uncomfortable environment to live in".

Mr Sharma also acknowledged that homes can face a range of problems if they’re not kept warm enough, from damp and mould to frozen pipes.

He explained: “It means being miserly with the heating can prove a false economy if it leads to damage that can be costly to fix.

“The good news is that at this time of year the temperatures are creeping up slowly, and it will soon be safe to switch off the boiler for a few months.

“It might be a good compromise to reduce the temperature of your thermostat by 1C each week until it’s time to switch it off completely.

“Research has shown reducing the thermostat by even 1C can reduce your heating bill by 10 percent or more, which can make a huge difference to household finances.”